Mumbai, October 8: The Android 16 update has been gradually rolled out by many leading smartphone companies on their devices, whether with custom skins or stock versions. Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have announced the update rollout for their devices and shared timelines; however, Motorola has already started releasing the latest operating system for its devices. The update offers customisation, new features, and notable improvements in the overall experience.

Motorola has rolled out the Android 16 stable update ahead of popular brands, starting with the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The device has become the company's first to receive the latest update. Soon, the company will release Android 16 OS to many other series of devices. OnePlus 15T Launch Tipped, Likely To Release in Early Next Year; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Android 16 Update Rolling Out to Motorola Devices

As per a report by Gizmochina, Motorola will release the new update to more Edge models and G-series smartphones. The report also shared a list of smartphones that have received the Android 16 update. In the coming days, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company will launch the update for more models. The devices that have started receiving the update, according to the report.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G

Motorola Moto G 2025

Unlike many other companies, the report stated that Motorola did not publish a timeline for the Android 16 rollout. Therefore, it was unclear which models had received the update and which had not. Motorola has not made any announcement on social media or its website regarding the Android 16 launch timeline. Arattai App E2EE Update: Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Says Company Turning Off Cloud Storage in Messaging App To Provide End-to-End Encryption.

OnePlus has confirmed it will roll out the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 on October 16, 2025. Nothing may introduce the Android 16 update via Nothing OS 4.0 to its devices soon, while Samsung and Xiaomi have already announced their timelines.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).