New Delhi [India], August 7: Zyber 365, a cutting-edge Web3 cybersecurity startup, has achieved a significant milestone by securing USD 100 million in funding from SRAM & MRAM Group, a prominent UK-based investment firm. The successful funding round has valued Zyber 365 at an impressive USD 1.2 billion. The startup, founded earlier this year by Pearl Kapur and ethical hacker Sunny Vaghela, is dedicated to providing a decentralized and cyber-secured operating system with a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

Headquartered in London, Zyber 365 has established a robust presence in India, with a vision to make the country its operational hub. This recent investment positions Zyber 365 to expand its operations and offerings in the Indian market, aligning perfectly with India's economic growth initiatives, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious "Make in India" campaign.

A celebratory event held at Pullman, New Delhi, showcased Zyber 365's founders, Pearl Kapur and Sunny Vaghela, as they shared their inspiring journey and plans for the future. The event was graced by the presence of Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who expressed her excitement and wholehearted support for Zyber 365's mission to contribute to India's economic growth.

Co-founder Pearl Kapur stated, "We are deeply committed to being a part of India's economic growth and expanding our services in the Indian market. Our aim is to support the Prime Minister's Make in India initiative and contribute to India's goal of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy growth. It has been an incredible journey of two years with our dedicated team, investors, and funding to develop this groundbreaking technology."

Zyber 365's innovative portfolio comprises a diverse range of Web3 products, including Layer-0, Layer-1, and Layer-2 blockchains, decentralized identities, data analytics, software development kits, web browsers, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and initial coin offerings (ICOs). These offerings can be customized to cater to individual user requirements or collectively leveraged to create a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem.

Tara Sutaria said, "I am thrilled and inspired by Zyber 365. I can't wait to witness the new revolution they will bring to promote India's economy through their innovative services."

Commenting on the funding milestone, Sunny Vaghela, Co-founder, and Chief Product Officer of Zyber 365 said, "With this infusion of capital, we are now well-equipped to accelerate our product development for Web3 and AI products. This investment will not only fuel our growth but also solidify our foothold in the Web3 ecosystem with a diversified portfolio of use cases related to AI and cybersecurity."

Zyber 365 is poised to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape by introducing innovative and decentralized solutions that prioritize user privacy, data security, and environmental sustainability. The startup's commitment to driving India's economic growth and advancing Web3 technologies positions it as a crucial player in the global cybersecurity and AI industries.

