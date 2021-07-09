Hollywood star Matt Damon was recently moved to tears during the world premiere of his out-of-competition Cannes Film Festival entry Stillwater. According to Deadline, the drama, directed by Spotlight Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, brought the assembled crowd to its feet in the Grand Theatre Lumiere as the lights came upon the film's team, and brought tears to Damon's eyes. The story of 'Stillwater' focuses on Damon's Bill Baker, an Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck with a shoddy past as a father who heads to Marseille, hellbent on freeing his daughter (Abigail Breslin), an exchange student imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend, a crime she says she didn't commit. Cannes Film Festival 2021: Cinema and Music Return to the 74th Edition of the Grand Event.

Damon's character is the proverbial fish out of water who finds an ally in a local single mother (Camille Cottin) and her daughter (Lilou Siauvaud). Given that the film is largely set in Marseille, just about a two-hour drive from Cannes, the local crowd was particularly keyed into certain references in it, and McCarthy further charmed the audience when he was asked to say a few words. Starting off with his thank-yous in French, he then added the impromptu speech, and said, "I didn't prepare my French. Cannes 2021 Edition to Have Documentaries From These South Asian Countries.

I'm overwhelmed to be here. I have been so greatly influenced by the cinema of this country and of Europe. It has had a huge impact on my career and life. To be here is a dream come true." The screenplay of 'Stillwater' has been penned by McCarthy and Marcus Hinchey along with Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre. The late Steve Golin has produced the movie alongside McCarthy, Jonathan King and Liza Chasin. The film opens in the United States on July 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)