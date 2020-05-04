Ceat Partially Resumes Manufacturing Operations at Its Plants

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Tyre maker Ceat on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

With government announcing various relaxations and guidelines, the company is able to partially resume its functioning at its plants located at Nasik, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Halol (Gujrat), with restricted movement of manpower as prescribed, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company had suspended production at its plants on March 24.

