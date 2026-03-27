Mumbai, March 27: As the new financial year begins, travellers and salaried professionals across India are looking toward April 2026 for significant vacation opportunities. The month features a strategic alignment of public holidays and weekends, headlined by a confirmed four-day break in the first week. With Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti falling on a Friday and Tuesday, respectively, tourism boards in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa are already reporting a 20 per cent surge in advanced bookings compared to the same period last year.

The Early April Four-Day Break

The most prominent opportunity for travel occurs at the very start of the month. Because Good Friday falls on April 3, it creates an automatic three-day weekend. Stock Market Holidays April 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

However, many corporate offices and educational institutions are observing a bridge holiday on Thursday, April 2, or allowing "work from anywhere" shifts.

Thursday, April 2: Optional Leave / Restricted Holiday

Optional Leave / Restricted Holiday Friday, April 3: Good Friday (Public Holiday)

Good Friday (Public Holiday) Saturday, April 4: Weekend (First Saturday of the Month)

Weekend (First Saturday of the Month) Sunday, April 5: Weekend

This window is expected to see the highest domestic footfall for short-haul destinations within 300 kilometres of major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The Mid-Month Midweek Pivot

The second major holiday of the month is Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday, April 14. While this is a standalone public holiday, it offers a "sandwich" weekend opportunity for those able to take a single day of leave on Monday, April 13. By taking leave on Monday, professionals can secure a four-day break starting from Saturday, April 11, which is the second Saturday of the month. This specific timing coincides with the harvest festivals of Baisakhi and Vishu, which are celebrated with regional variations across North and South India, respectively.

Regional Holidays and Local Breaks

Beyond the national holidays, several states will observe regional closures that extend weekend periods for local residents:

Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday (April 5): Celebrated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Since it falls on a Sunday in 2026, some state offices may declare Monday, April 6, as a compensatory holiday.

Tamil New Year / Puthandu (April 14): Observed predominantly in Tamil Nadu, aligning with Ambedkar Jayanti for a synchronised state-wide closure. Bank Holidays in April 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Travel Trends and Pricing Impact

According to data from major Indian travel aggregators, airfares for popular routes such as Delhi-Srinagar and Mumbai-Goa have already seen a 15 per cent price hike for the first weekend of April. Hoteliers in "drive-to" destinations like Lonavala, Coorg, and Rishikesh recommend booking at least three weeks in advance. Travellers are also advised to check the Stock Market Holiday calendar, as banking and financial services will be unavailable on April 3 and April 14, which may affect offline transaction processing and high-value wire transfers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).