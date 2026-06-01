Celonis India: Your Guide to Industrializing Enterprise AI

Celonis Process Intelligence Days India Showcase Solutions to Industrialize Enterprise AI

INDIA, May 27, 2026 – Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, successfully concluded its annual Process Intelligence Days (PI Days) in India, bringing together more than 760 enterprise and Global Capability Center (GCC) leaders and partners to discuss how the world’s largest companies use Celonis to make Enterprise AI work, transform business-critical operations, and create massive value across the enterprise.

"While much of the world is still experimenting, organizations across India are actively industrializing AI," said Malhar Kamdar, Chief Growth Officer at Celonis, highlighting India's key role as a hub for the company's global innovation, talent, and go-to-market (GTM) execution. "By grounding Enterprise AI with the critical operational context provided by Celonis, organizations are moving past isolated pilots to deliver meaningful, compounding value. "

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India has become a global powerhouse for digital transformation, housing more than 2,000 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that manage international operations. As these centers accelerate their automation strategies, enterprise leaders face a clear constraint: LLMs and AI tools are process-blind; they lack the operational clarity required to execute complex business decisions correctly, reliably, and at scale.

The Celonis Context Model eliminates Enterprise AI’s operational blind spots. As the heart of the Celonis Platform, the Context Model combines process data, business knowledge, and advanced decision intelligence to give Enterprise AI the business context it needs to succeed.

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By serving as a system-agnostic intelligence layer, the model allows enterprises and GCCs to bypass legacy constraints, orchestrate autonomous workflows, and build flexible operations that deliver true value. During PI Days India, representatives from companies such as Hitachi Energy, Mondelez, Mercedes-Benz and Ingka (IKEA) showcased how they leverage process intelligence to eliminate critical operational blind spots and achieve reliable automation at scale.

These premier events are part of a global series covering 24 cities across 6 continents showcasing how the world’s leading companies use Celonis to make AI work, make composability possible and transform business-critical operations.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work — for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Platform combines process data, business knowledge, and decision intelligence to provide Enterprise AI the operational context it needs to succeed. Thousands of the world's leading companies trust Celonis and its ecosystem of global partners to industrialize AI, building and deploying AI-driven, composable solutions and unlocking meaningful, compounding value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

© 2026 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).