New Delhi, July 22: The preparation for Census 2027 has started, and a two-day conference of Directors of Census Operations was held in this regard at the beginning of this month, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The two-day conference was held on July 3-4 in New Delhi and its was attended by Directors of Census Operations, senior officers from Directorates of Census Operations and officers from Office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the house in a written reply.

The conference featured discussion on the roadmap of ensuing Census and its related activities such as finalisation of frame of administrative units, collection of data through mobile apps, management and monitoring of census activities through Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, self-enumeration, training of census functionaries, etc. "The conference featured discussion on the roadmap of ensuing Census and its related activities such as finalisation of frame of administrative units, collection of data through mobile apps, management and monitoring of census activities through Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, self-enumeration, and training of census functionaries," the MoS replied to a question. Discussion on Operation Sindoor Likely to Begin in Lok Sabha Next Week, 16 Hours Allotted.

Rai also pointed out that the preparation for Census 2027 started with the publication of a gazette notification dated June 16, 2025, expressing the intent of the Government to conduct Population Census. The Central government, earlier last month, announced that the Population Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases, and for the first time, it will also include enumeration of castes. Ministry of Home Affairs then made the announcement through a statement mentioning that the census will follow different reference dates depending on the region, in accordance with logistical and climatic factors.

"It has been decided to conduct Population Census-2027 in two phases along with enumeration of castes," a Home Ministry statement then mentioned. According to the MHA statement, the reference date for the "Population Census-2027 will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027, for most parts of the country." However, for the Union Territory of "Ladakh, and the non-synchronous snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026."

The government has also indicated that a notification of intent to conduct the census, adhering to the above-mentioned timelines, will be published in the Official Gazette on June 16, 2025. This will be done under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948, which governs the legal framework for the decennial census exercise in India. This development marked a significant step in the preparation for the upcoming national census, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now slated to be one of the most comprehensive data-gathering exercises undertaken by the Indian government. Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion Notice to Discuss Balasore Incident in Lok Sabha.

The Census of India is conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990. The last Census of India was conducted in 2011 in two phases, namely i) Phase I - House Listing (HLO) (1 April to 30 September 2010) and (ii) Phase II - Population Enumeration (PE) (February 9 to February 28, 2011) with reference date - 00:00 hours of the first day of March 2011, except for snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for which it was conducted during September 11 to 30, 2010 with reference date as 00.00 hours of the first day of October 2010.

Census 2021 was also proposed to be conducted in two phases in a similar manner with phase I during April-September 2020 and second phase in February 2021. All the preparations for the first phase of the Census to be conducted in 2021 were completed and field work was scheduled to begin in some States/UTs from April 1, 2020. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the census work was postponed.

