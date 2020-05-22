Chandigarh's COVID-19 Cases Count Stands at 219

Chandigarh [India], May 22 (ANI): The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the Union Territory (UT) was 219 on Friday.According to UT's Health Department bulletin, there are 38 active cases and three deaths have taken place due to COVID-19 in the city.It says that 178 patients have been cured of the disease. A total of 3531 samples tested so far in Chandigarh, the bulletin said. (ANI)

