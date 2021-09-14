Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the upcoming horror film Chhorii, headlined by actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, will make its debut in November. Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, Chhorii is the remake of critically-acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror Lapachhapi. Filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the original, has helmed the Hindi remake as well. The official handle of Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter and shared an announcement teaser of the film. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Horror Movie Chhorii To Skip Theatres For An Amazon Prime Release? (LatestLY Exclusive).

"The new face of horror now coming to haunt us. #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November," the tweet read. According to the makers, "Chhorii" is a "genre-breaking take on horror". It chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror. The film features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha Starts Shooting for Her Upcoming Horror Film in Madhya Pradesh (View Post).

Check Out Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii Motion Poster Below:

Chhorii also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment's Psych--a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre--and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV.

