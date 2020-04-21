Chile's Jarry Can Return in November After Ban Backdated

London, Apr 21 (AFP) Nicolas Jarry will be able to return to tennis in November after the Chilean world number 89's doping ban was backdated.

Jarry tested positive for anabolic agent ligandrol and anabolic steroid stanozolol at the Davis Cup in November.

The 24-year-old claimed his positive test was due to "cross-contamination" and the International Tennis Federation have accepted that explanation, allowing him to return to action this year if the sport resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

"He must serve a period of ineligibility of 11 months and that period of ineligibility is back-dated to start on 16 December 2019, and so ending at midnight on 15 November 2020," an ITF statement said.

Jarry was originally charged in January and was provisionally suspended later that month.

He said he had taken "multi-vitamins made in Brazil" that his doctor recommended because they were "guaranteed to be free from banned substances". (AFP)

