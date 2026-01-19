Beijing, January 19: China recorded its lowest birth rate on record in 2025 as its population declined for the fourth consecutive year, deepening a demographic challenge that could weigh on the world's second-largest economy for decades, CNN reported. The CNN report citing data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Monday stated the birth rate fell to 5.63 births per 1,000 people in 2025, lower than the previous record low of 6.39 births per 1,000 recorded in 2023.

The figures suggest that a slight rise in births seen in 2024 was an exception rather than a sign of recovery, as the country's birth rate has continued to fall steadily since 2016. The data also showed that China's total population shrank again last year. With 7.92 million babies born in 2025 and 11.31 million deaths recorded, the country's population declined by 3.39 million. China remained second to India in terms of population for the second consecutive year after India dislodged China and adorned the crown of the world's most populous country in 2023. Japan: Birth Rate Hits Record Low As Population Shrinks and Ages.

Despite the demographic decline, Chinese officials said the economy met its growth target for the year. China's economy grew by 5 per cent in 2025, in line with the government's annual goal of "around 5%," CNN reported. The overall growth was supported mainly by a surge in exports, which helped offset weak domestic consumption and ongoing trade tensions with the United States. China recorded a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion last year, despite US President Donald Trump's on-again, off-again trade war with the world's second-largest economy. South Korea’s Birth Rate Falls to All-Time Low Despite Spending Billions to Reverse Trend.

However, the data also pointed to signs of slowing momentum toward the end of the year. In the fourth quarter of 2025, China's economy grew by 4.5 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier. This marked the slowest quarterly growth since the end of 2022, CNN report. added.

