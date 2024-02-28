South Korea’s fertility rate, which is already the lowest globally, hit a new record low in 2023, despite the country’s significant financial efforts to reverse the trend. This drop marked the fourth consecutive year of population decline in South Korea. Statistics Korea data revealed on Wednesday that the average number of children a South Korean woman is expected to have during her childbearing years decreased to 0.72, down from 0.78 in 2022. The South Korean government has declared reversing the declining birthrate a national priority and pledged in December to implement “extraordinary measures” to address the issue. South Korea's Working Age Population Predicted to Fall by 3.2 Million During the 2020-2030 Period.

South Korea’s Birth Rate Hits New Low

BREAKING: 🇰🇷 South Korea's birth rate, already one of the lowest in the world, has plunged by nearly 8% compared with last year to a new record low. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 28, 2024

