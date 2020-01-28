China Orders Satellite TV Channels to Cut Entertainment Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Beijing [China], Jan 28 (Xinhua/ANI): China's broadcasting authorities on Tuesday ordered local satellite television stations to cut entertainment airtime to assist the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.The National Radio and Television Administration said that satellite TV stations should strengthen epidemic reporting.It commended TV stations in provinces of Zhejiang, Hunan, Shandong, and Anhui in particular for their special reports on the epidemic.Satellite TV channels in China are known for their popular entertainment programs.Hunan TV and Zhejiang TV, two of the most popular entertainment channels in the country, have canceled the scheduling of their primetime variety shows during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/ANI)

