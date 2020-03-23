Chouhan Govt Will Work to Implement Promises Made in BJP Manifesto: Nadda

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that his party's government in Madhya Pradesh will work to implement all promises made by it during the state assembly polls in 2018.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will work to make up for the shortcomings that people of the state might have seen in the last 15 months of the Congress rule, he said in his tweets.

Chouhan took oath as the chief minister for a fourth term earlier following his election as the BJP legislative party leader.

"The BJP government will implement every promise made in its manifesto. It will be dedicated to the poor, deprived, women and youth," Nadda tweeted.

