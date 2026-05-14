‘Chud the Builder’ Arrested: Livestreamer Dalton Eatherly Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Outside Tennessee Courthouse

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A man who goes by “Chud the Builder” and livestreams himself saying racially derogatory statements to Black people in public settings was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse on Wednesday, authorities said.

Dalton Eatherly, 28, and an unidentified man were involved in a confrontation that resulted in gunfire, District Attorney Robert J. Nash said in a statement. But Nash wouldn’t say why Eatherly was at that courthouse in Clarksville, what he was doing or what prompted the confrontation. Man Known as 'Chud the Builder' Online is Taken into Custody After Shooting in Tennessee.

Police didn’t provide the race of the other man. However, a witness who said she saw him loaded into an ambulance described him as Black. Both men were transported to hospitals for medical treatment and were stable, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eatherly was being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing, the county sheriff’s office said. Eatherly was also charged with employing a firearm during dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. US Secret Service Agent Arrested for Allegedly Masturbating Before Guests at Miami Hotel.

Jacob Fendley, an attorney listed in court records as representing Eatherly in a separate harassment case from November, did not immediately return a phone message.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).