Civilian Injured as Pak Army Shells 3 Sectors Along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, May 7 (PTI) A civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army on Thursday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

This is the sixth consecutive day of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

"At about 1100 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba, Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch," he said.

The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

One civilian, Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village, was injured in the shelling by Pakistan and was hospitalised, officials said.

Besides two houses suffered damages, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav visited the District Hospital, Poonch and provided cash relief of Rs 10,000 out of Red Cross Fund to Nisar Ali who got injured during the cross border shelling.

Ali was later referred to GMC Jammu for better treatment, they said.

