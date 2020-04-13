CM Shivraj Accuses Kamal Nath of Doing Bad Politics During COVID-19 Crisis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath for indulging in bad politics at the time of COVID-19 crisis."I had never imagined there will be such bad politics at the time of this crisis. Kamal Nath had said Rahul Gandhi warned about COVID-19 on February 12. Who was CM then? What did he do till March 23? Can someone be this selfish to stop working as they won't be the CM anymore? " CM Chouhan told ANI."They devastated the state and accusing us of horse-trading. We are not at fault. We are providing facilities to combat COVID-19 in the state. I urge them to put aside the political differences and work together to combat COVID-19," he added.The Chief Minister said that Indore has 328 coronavirus positive cases and Indore is divided into 11 zones."We have to divide Indore into 11 zones. A dedicated team is working in each zone. We sealed Indore and also listed hotspots in Indore. We have also marked COVID-19 dedicated hospitals. We are also providing essential commodities too. We have booked hotels for frontline workers," he said.He said that the state is following the IITT strategy to combat COVID-19."We are following the IITT strategy to combat COVID-19. In IITT, I stand for Identification of hotspots, I-Isolation of the affected areas, T-Testing of likely to be COVID-19 patients, T-Treatment of COVID-19 positive patients," he said."We are fighting against COVID-19 under PM Modi's guidance. PM Modi will address the nation tomorrow and he will announce the lockdown measures. Every CM wanted an extension of the lockdown during video conferencing that happened two days back," he added.According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 604 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh.The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

