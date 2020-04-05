Combating COVID-19: Hima Das, Saina Nehwal Urge People to Light Candles, Diyas Tonight

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das and badminton player Saina Nehwal on Sunday urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light 'diya' and candle tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.Hima Das took to Twitter to write: "Let's stand together in the fight against Coronavirus and express our solidarity by lighting lamps, candles, torches and mobile flashes in our balconies or doorsteps today at 9 pm for 9 minutes. @narendramodi @KirenRijiju."On the other hand, Nehwal posted a picture with a message which reads: "Spread the light of hope. Let'us stand united against Covid-19."Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

