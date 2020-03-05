Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang Resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Assembly.The resignation came amid Congress levelling allegations of horse-trading of MLAs over BJP to destabilise the Kamal Nath-led state government.Dang was one of the opposition leaders who had extended their support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."If we see CAA and NRC separately, there is no harm if someone who is unhappy in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan gets facilities here. But this should also be considered that they are asking people, whose generations were born and raised in India, to furnish documents under NRC," Dang had told reporters here.Congress MLA further said that he along with Jyotiraditya Scindia had also supported the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, last year. (ANI)

