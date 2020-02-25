Congress, Rahul Gandhi Should Reveal Who is Behind Delhi Violence: MoS Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday asked Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi to reveal identities of those behind the violence in Delhi in which four people including a police constable lost their lives.The minister termed the violence as "conspiracy" to defame India at the international level as US President Donald is on a visit to India."Today anti-CAA protesters have pelted stones against police, vandalized and burned properties at many places. It is a conspiracy to defame India internationally. One police constable died during the riots. I ask Congress party and few other political parties as to who will take the responsibility and why this conspiracy," Reddy told ANI."Since the last two-months protesters at Shaheen Bagh have blocked a road and the Central Government did not take any action. If the protests are under the limits, it can be tolerated. But we will not tolerate any violence, we shall take strict action. No person responsible for this violence shall be spared," he said.The minister continued: "Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi should reveal who is behind this Delhi violence to defame India particularly when United States President Donald Trump is on a visit to the country. We have brought all the necessary forces and Home Minister Amit Shah has given orders to Delhi Police. Each person involved in the violence shall be identified."Earlier on Monday, four persons including three civilians and one head constable of the Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes between pro CAA and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)