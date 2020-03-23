Coronavirus: 4,329 People Under Observation in J-K

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said 4,329 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under observation and four people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the Union Territory.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 2,916 people have been kept under home quarantine while as many as 50 have been kept in isolation at hospitals.

A total of 878 people are under home observation while 485 have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said.

The bulletin said 256 samples have been sent for testing of which 231 tested negative and there are only four confirmed cases so far, while 21 reports are awaited till date.

