Coronavirus: Aussie Chris Lynn Heads Home, Leaves PSL

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Top-order batsman Chris Lynn will return to Australia in the middle of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.Lynn single-handedly guided Lahore Qalandars to the nine wickets victory over Multan Sultans on Sunday. He also scored an unbeaten 113 runs in 55 balls studded with eight sixes and 12 fours."Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I've chosen to head home, I've always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases. I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast," Lynn wrote on his Instagram post.He paved the way for Lahore's maiden semifinal entry but unfortunately, he will not play the knockout clash against Karachi Kings on March 17 in Lahore.In eight PSL matches, he amassed 284 runs with an average of 35.50 including one century and a fifty.In the other semifinal of the PSL, Multan Sultans will face former champions Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on March 17. (ANI)

