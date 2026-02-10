Mumbai, February 10: Samsung is reportedly planning to reintroduce variable aperture technology to its flagship smartphone lineup, potentially starting with the Galaxy S27 Ultra in 2027. The South Korean tech giant has reportedly engaged its primary camera module partners, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and MCNEX, to begin the development and validation of advanced variable aperture systems for future mobile devices.

The strategic shift comes as industry leaks suggest that Apple is also preparing to introduce variable aperture on its iPhone 18 Pro models. While Samsung was a pioneer in this space with the Galaxy S9 and S10 series, the company discontinued the feature in 2020 to manage device thickness and manufacturing costs. Modern advancements in component miniaturisation have now made a return more feasible for premium handsets. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Return of Optical Control in Photography

Variable aperture allows a smartphone camera to physically adjust the size of the lens opening, providing authentic control over light intake and depth of field. Unlike current fixed-lens systems that rely heavily on software-driven "Portrait Mode" to blur backgrounds, a mechanical aperture can produce a more natural bokeh effect and sharper images in varying lighting conditions.

In low-light scenarios, the aperture can open wider (lower f-number) to capture more light, while in bright daylight, it can narrow (higher f-number) to preserve detail and prevent overexposure. Samsung’s renewed commitment to this hardware suggests a move toward professional-grade optical solutions to complement its existing "Galaxy AI" computational photography tools.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Expected Specifications

Initial reports indicate that the variable aperture system will likely be an exclusive feature for the Galaxy S27 Ultra to further distinguish it from the standard and Plus models. Beyond the lens upgrades, the S27 Ultra is rumoured to debut with the ISOCELL HP6, a new 200MP primary sensor. This sensor is expected to be paired with a next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor, reportedly manufactured on a 2nm process node. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Anticipated Price and Launch Date.

The S27 Ultra may also see a broader camera overhaul, including updated ultra-wide and selfie sensors. While the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, slated for launch on 25 February 2026, is expected to introduce a wider fixed aperture, it will likely miss out on the mechanical variable system as the technology remains in the prototype phase for the subsequent generation.

