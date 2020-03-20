Coronavirus: MCA Office Closed Till Mar 31 Coronavirus: MCA Office Closed Till Mar 31

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday said its office will remain closed till March 31 in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier the association had said the office would remain shut till March 21.

"As per government directions, the office of Mumbai Cricket Association will remain closed till March 31. Further decision would be taken as per the directions of government of Maharashtra," it said.

Maharashtra has 52 Covid-19 patients, the highest for any state in the country.

