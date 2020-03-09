Coronavirus : Oregon Declares 60-day Emergency

World. (File Image)

Oregon [USA], Mar 9 (ANI): Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Sunday (local time) declared a 60-day state of emergency over the novel coronavirus outbreak as the confirmed cases doubled to 14 in the state. "I've consulted with Oregon Health Authority and I am declaring a state of emergency to make sure we are able to swiftly deploy the personnel and resources necessary to address coronavirus in Oregon," Brown announced during a press conference, reported The Hill. She added that the state of emergency gives all resources to the Oregon Health Authority and Office of Emergency Management at the state's disposal to limit the spread of the coronavirus.Further, Brown asserted that the emergency will remain in effect for 60 days, however, it can be extended until the public health threat of the virus is contained.According to officials, 14 positive test cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state of Oregon, including the seven new presumptive cases.Coronavirus has killed more than 3,600 people and infected over one lakh others worldwide. (ANI)

