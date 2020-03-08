Coronavirus : Over 4,000 Passengers Screened at Hyderabad's RGI Airport on Saturday, Suspected 19 Cases Kept in Isolation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): In the backdrop of novel coronavirus outbreak, as many as 4,656 passengers were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport here on Saturday out of which 19 were found suspected and have been kept in isolation, said Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director, Public Health, Telangana government."Till now 31,763 passengers have been screened at RGI Airport, Hyderabad including 4,656 who were screened today (March 7), in which 19 were found suspected coronavirus symptomatic and they have been kept in isolation ward in a state-run hospital," said Rao. "In 19 suspected coronavirus cases, five tested negative and another 14 suspected tests results are awaited," he added. Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country to 34. (ANI)

