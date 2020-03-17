Coronavirus: Rajasthan Govt Prohibits Gathering of More Than 50 People in Public Places

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed section 2 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Disease Act, 1957 in the state which prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people in public places till March 31. "In the wake of Coronavirus in the country Rajasthan epidemic disease Act, 1957 section 2 has been imposed in the state which prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people in public places like tourists spots, airports, spas, playgrounds, parks, etc with immediate effect till March 31," Additional chief secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh said in an official statement. Till now, a total of 467 samples have been collected in the state for the Covid-19 and 445 have tested negative while 18 are still under process.The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 137 so far. (ANI)

