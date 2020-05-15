Council Poll: BJP Candidate Accused of Concealing Information

Nagpur, May 15 (PTI)A city-based lawyer has alleged in a complaint to the Election Commission that Pravin Datke, BJP's winning candidate in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election, concealed information about the criminal cases against him.

Advocate Satish Uke has sent the complaint by email to Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, Returning officer and the city police.

Datke, in his election affidavit filed on May 8, did not disclose that a case dating back to 2006 against him is pending before a magistrate's court in Nagpur, he claimed.

Such concealment amounts to "corrupt practice" under the Representation of the People Act, so his nomination should be rejected, Uke demanded.

Datke, who is Nagpur BJP chief, told PTI that he had applied to the police department online seeking information about the cases registered against him, and he mentioned in his affidavit the information given by the police.

"I will take legal advise on this complaint," he added.

Datke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and seven other candidates were declared elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council on Thursday.

