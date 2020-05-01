COVID-19: 12 More CRPF Personnel of Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive; Tally Rises to 64

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Twelve more personnel from a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

The men belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar phase-3 area of the national capital, that was entirely sealed after 52 personnel were infected with the novel coronavirus and one succumbed to it over the last few days.

Out of the 112 samples taken, 12 more tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a senior official said.

The total number of infected troops in this unit now stands at 64.

All the personnel suffering from the viral infection have been admitted to various hospitals in the national capital, he said.

A 55-year-old sub-inspector rank official had died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

