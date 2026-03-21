Mumbai, March 21: Samsung India has officially confirmed the launch date for its next generation of A-series smartphones, expected to be the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. According to a teaser released by the company, the new devices will debut on March 25 at 5:30 PM IST. Rather than a traditional physical event, Samsung plans to unveil the mid-range handsets through a series of online announcements and digital press materials.

The company has already activated a dedicated landing page on its official India website, allowing interested consumers to register for real-time updates. The teaser images showcase a refreshed design language, highlighting what Samsung refers to as the "Ambient Island" camera housing and the "Key Island" for side buttons. These design elements are paired with a vibrant colour palette, suggesting a more expressive aesthetic for the 2026 lineup. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut in India; Check Offers, Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A37 Specifications (Expected)

While official naming is still pending, industry leaks suggest the Galaxy A57 will be the more premium of the two, likely powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset. The Galaxy A37 is expected to feature the Exynos 1480 processor, providing a balance of efficiency and performance for daily tasks. Both models are anticipated to sport 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth visual experience for gaming and media consumption.

On the hardware front, both devices are tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Connectivity is expected to be a highlight, with the A57 potentially supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0. The camera setups are likely to lead with a 50MP primary sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), supported by 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lenses.

A key differentiator for this year’s A-series is the integration of advanced AI tools. Reports indicate that Samsung will bring features previously reserved for its flagship S-series to these mid-range models. These may include an "Object Eraser" for photo editing, improved voice isolation for clearer calls, and AI-driven voice-to-text transcription services. These additions aim to provide practical utility for users without the complexity of flagship-exclusive software.

Samsung is also expected to maintain its commitment to long-term software support. The Galaxy A57 and A37 are likely to launch with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and could receive up to six years of security and operating system updates. This longevity, combined with a potential IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, positions the series as a durable option in the competitive Indian smartphone market. Samsung to Expand One UI 8.5 Beta to Galaxy S24 Series and 2024 Foldables.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A37 Pricing in India (Anticipated)

Early market estimates suggest a slight price increase compared to last year's models, driven by rising component costs and enhanced AI features. The Galaxy A37 is expected to start at approximately INR 34,999, while the Galaxy A57 could carry a starting price of around INR 45,999. Official pricing and introductory bank offers will be confirmed during the launch next Tuesday.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).