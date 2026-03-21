Dubai, March 21: The gold rate in Dubai experienced a significant downturn on Saturday, March 21, 2026, with rates for the yellow metal hitting their lowest levels so far in March. The price for 24-carat gold dropped to AED 549.00 per gram, marking a sharp decline from the previous session's levels. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 21, in AED, USD and INR.

This bearish momentum follows a turbulent week in global bullion markets, driven by a resilient US Dollar and shifting investor expectations regarding future interest rate hikes. Gold Rate Today, March 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 21, 2026

Purity Unit AED (Dirham) USD (Dollar) INR (Rupee) 24K 1 Gram 549.00 149.46 14,015.42 10 Grams 5,490.00 1,494.63 1,40,154.20 1 Tola 6,403.48 1,743.30 1,63,474.15 22K 1 Gram 508.50 138.44 12,981.33 10 Grams 5,085.00 1,384.41 1,29,813.30 1 Tola 5,931.02 1,614.77 1,51,411.39 21K 1 Gram 492.25 134.02 12,566.45 10 Grams 4,922.50 1,340.21 1,25,664.50 1 Tola 5,741.51 1,563.14 1,46,573.08 18K 1 Gram 417.75 113.73 10,664.60 10 Grams 4,177.50 1,137.31 1,06,646.00 1 Tola 4,872.61 1,326.56 1,24,405.02

Why Gold Prices are Falling

The primary catalyst for the current "sell-off" in the Dubai gold market is the sustained strength of the US Dollar Index. As bullion is a dollar-denominated asset, a stronger greenback typically exerts downward pressure on prices, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Additionally, global investors are maintaining a "wait-and-watch" stance ahead of the next Federal Reserve meeting. With inflation data remaining stickier than expected in early 2026, there is growing concern that interest rates may remain higher for longer. Since gold is a non-yielding asset, higher interest rates reduce its appeal compared to interest-bearing bonds. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 20, 2026.

Despite the price drop, the "City of Gold" continues to see steady footfall at the Dubai Gold Souk and major retail outlets. Analysts suggest that the current monthly lows are attracting "value hunters", residents and tourists who view the correction as an opportunistic entry point.

The price gap between Dubai and major markets like India and Pakistan remains significant, largely due to the UAE's tax-free status on gold bullion, which continues to drive robust duty-free purchases by international travelers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).