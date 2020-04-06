COVID-19: 9th C'garh Patient Discharged, 1 Active Case Left

Raipur, Apr 6 (PTI) A 21-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31 was dicharged on Monday from the All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur after recovery, Chhattisgarh health officials said.

The man, a native of Korba who had travelled to London, was the ninth COVID-19 patient to be discharged in the state, which now has just one active case, they added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "Another good news, 1 more Corona positive patient has now been discharged from hospital after having recovered. 9 out of 10 have recovered. Only one more remaining!"

