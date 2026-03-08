Dunedin [New Zealand], March 8 (ANI): New Zealand women's team captain Amelia Kerr has broken a 44-year-old record with a brilliant seven-wicket haul in the second New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI of the three-match series, in Dunedin on Sunday.

Amelia Kerr's effort helped the team register a comfortable eight-wicket win and clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead as per the stats posted on the ICC website.

Kerr delivered an outstanding performance, taking 7 wickets for 34 runs to bowl out Zimbabwe for just 102 at University Oval, surpassing a 44-year-old record held by Jackie Lord's 6/10 against India in the 1982 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to set a new record for the best ODI bowling figures by a New Zealand woman.

Kerr's seven-wicket haul marked only the seventh time a bowler has taken seven wickets in a Women's ODI, placing her in an elite group alongside Pakistan's Sajjida Shah, England's Jo Chamberlain, West Indies' Anisa Mohammed, and Australia's Alana King, Ellyse Perry, and current coach Shelley Nitschke.

Best Bowling Figures in Women's ODIs

Sajjida Shah (Pakistan): 7/4 vs Japan, 2003Jo Chamberlain (England): 7/8 vs Denmark, 1991Anisa Mohammed (West Indies): 7/14 vs Pakistan, 2011Alana King (Australia): 7/18 vs South Africa, 2025Ellyse Perry (Australia): 7/22 vs England, 2019Shelley Nitschke (Australia): 7/24 vs England, 2005Amelia Kerr (New Zealand): 7/34 vs Zimbabwe, 2026

In the New Zealand vs Zimbabwe match, Molly Penfold (3/17) struck early, taking Zimbabwe's first three wickets to reduce them to 48/3, and Kerr's introduction to the attack further unsettled the visitors as New Zealand's captain made significant breakthroughs.

Kerr bowled Chiedza Dhururu to trigger the collapse and went on to dismiss Modester Mupachikwa, Christabel Chatonzwa, Adel Zimunu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Audrey Mazvishaya, and Tendai Makusha in quick succession, keeping the White Ferns firmly in control.

Returning to bat during the run chase, Kerr top-scored with 45 as New Zealand secured a comfortable eight-wicket win, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. (ANI)

