COVID-19: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Bat for Staying at Home,

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Friday asked everyone to stay at home for their own safety.Anushka shared a video clip on Twitter, in which the couple can be seen asking the people to take the necessary precautions."We know we all are going through a very difficult time, and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together, we are staying at home for our safety and for others as well and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy," Virat and Anushka can be heard saying in the video.Virat Kohli retweeted the post and added: "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy".On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today"."This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm".The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 195, including 32 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra.The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.More than 240,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities. (ANI)

