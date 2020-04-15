COVID-19: Centre to Issue Lockdown Guidelines Today

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Central government will be issuing a detailed set of guidelines on the countrywide lockdown on Wednesday.Prime Minister Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday. And the 21-day lockdown which was slated to end yesterday was extended till May 3.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in places where there is no hotspot after April 20 soon after announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country."Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions." (ANI)

