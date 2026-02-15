New Delhi, February 15: A robbery carried out by the notorious Gala Ghotu (Choking) gang has surfaced from the Maujpur area of North East Delhi, with CCTV footage of the incident now going viral on social media. The attack, which occurred around 1.00 am on February 10. The incident occurred while a young man was returning home from work. While passing through a deserted stretch of road, he was ambushed by three criminals who had been lying in wait. The viral CCTV footage captured the scene where the gang members started choking the victim from behind and then threw him to the ground.

While the victim was lying on the ground and unable to gain control, the other accomplices quickly searched him. The criminals snatched Rs 2,500 in cash and a bag from the victim's pocket before fleeing the scene. This gang has been active for quite some time; on August 27 last year, a Delhi Police team apprehended two members of the "Gala Ghotu Gang" following a brief encounter. They were involved in a robbery case. The weapon of offence, i.e., a country-made pistol along with one empty cartridge, one live cartridge and one robbed mobile phone of the complainant were recovered from their possession. Delhi's 'Money Heist' Gang Busted: Inspired by Netflix Thriller, 3 Steal INR 150 Crore by Duping Over 300 People Promising High Return on Investments in Stock Market; Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, DCP North-West Bhisham Singh said, "On 25.08.2025, a complainant reported that on the intervening night of 24/08/2025 at about 12:06 AM, while he was returning from Rohini to his residence at Malka Ganj on his motorcycle, he stopped near Prembari Pul, just before the ascent of Keshav Puram Flyover, to attend to nature's call. He parked his motorcycle on the left side without locking it and went down near the wall. Meanwhile, two unknown boys approached him from behind. One of them caught hold of him from behind and pushed him to the ground by holding his neck, while the other forcibly took away his belongings." Delhi: Two Members of Infamous ‘Thak Thak’ Gang Who Robbed Woman Held.

Youth Robbed by 'Gala Ghotu' Gang

"The accused persons robbed his mobile phone and a purse containing ₹15,000 cash, Aadhaar card, ATM card, PAN card, RC of his motorcycle, driving license, and other documents. They also snatched his gold ring from his right-hand finger and fled from the spot", DCP Singh added.

