COVID-19: CRPF Donates 1 Lakh Surgical Masks to AIIMS

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday handed over one lakh surgical masks to AIIMS for the use of its staffers, officials said.

The three-layered masks have been prepared at a CRPF facility in the national capital by the family welfare association of the paramilitary.

The country's largest paramilitary force had set up a mechanised masks-making automated machine in order to produce the face cover at a rapid pace for supply to not only its nationwide units but also to other organisations.

"These three-ply surgical face masks will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the lives of our frontline healthcare workers, one of the precious resources in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Medical Superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) D K Sharma said in a communication thanking the force.

The force said on its Twitter handle that this was a humble contribution to the premier medical institute.

A senior official said the masks have been given to the AIIIMS free of cost.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel lakh strong CRPF is designated as the lead internal security force of the country and is the mainstay for anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations.

