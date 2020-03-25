COVID-19: Fourth Session of Raj Assembly Adjourned

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) The fourth session of the 15th Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday.

After adjourning the assembly on March 13 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Speaker C P Joshi had summoned the House on March 26 for carrying out proceedings of the Budget Session.

"The speaker adjourned the House sine die today," Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur said in a statement.

The Rajya Sabha polls for three seats in Rajasthan were also scheduled on March 26, which too have been deferred amid the nationwide lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)