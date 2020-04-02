COVID-19 Lockdown: Cyient Provides Drone-based Technology to Support Telangana State Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Cyient -- global engineering, and technology solutions company -- on Thursday announced that it has been providing the Telangana State Police with two drone-based surveillance technology to help implement the COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad.The technology is enabling the police to make lockdown-related announcements and also in organising their ground forces to monitor the situation in congested areas of the city.Extending thanks to the company, the official twitter handle of Cyberabad Police wrote: Thanks to @Cyientfor extending help and supporting us to implement the #lockdown to fight #covid19.""Using their aerial inspection through drones capability, we can seamlessly monitor the situation in remote areas and tackle any emergency," #stopthespread #essentialservices" the tweet read.Equipped with surveillance cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speakers for public announcements, Cyient's drone-based aerial inspection capability is positively augmenting the police's ability to combat the spread of the pandemic.By providing situational awareness on a real-time basis, the technology gives police the means to understand and deploy resources very quickly to manage evolving situations. (ANI)

