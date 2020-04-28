COVID-19: Man Dies, Tally in TN Crosses 2,000 Mark

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) A 68-year-old man died here of COVID-19 and 121 people tested positive for the contagion on Tuesday, taking the aggregate number of those infected in Tamil Nadu so far to 2,058, authorities said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, chairing a review meeting of top officials at the Secretariat, said coronavirus cases in the state was on the rise as people have a casual attitude towards norms like social distancing and do not understand the gravity of the contagion.

A government bulletin said the 68-year-old man was admitted in a private hospital anddied of COVID-19

A total of 121 people tested positive while the total number of infected so far stood at 2,058.

Among the newly infected was a five day old baby girl.

While 27 people were discharged following treatment at various hospitals in the State, the aggregate number of people recovered so far was 1,128, the bulletin said.

