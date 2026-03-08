London [UK], March 8 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the alleged enforced disappearance of its Jamshoro district president, Saeed Tiyono, accusing Pakistani state agencies of abducting the activist along with Sabir Abro on March 5.

In a press release shared on Facebook, JSFM described the incident as a "clear example of state brutality and state terrorism," alleging that security agencies are systematically targeting nationalist activists in Sindh. According to the statement, both men were taken by state personnel, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The leadership of JSFM, including Sohail Abro, Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Marak Sindhu, Hosho Sindhi, Mansoor Ahmed Hub, Muhammad Osama Soomro, and Tahir Khan, issued a joint condemnation of the incident. They said the alleged abduction reflects a broader crackdown on voices demanding political and economic rights for Sindh.

According to JSFM, Saeed Tiyono had been actively raising concerns about what he described as the exploitation of Sindh's natural resources and had been advocating for the recovery of nationalist activists who had allegedly been forcibly disappeared. The statement also noted that Tiyono supported political workers who were jailed under what JSFM claims are fabricated or politically motivated charges.

JSFM stated that if Saeed Tiyono and Sabir Abro are not released immediately, the movement will launch a strong protest campaign. The group said demonstrations could include blocking the Jamshoro National Highway as part of wider mobilisation efforts.

JSFM also appealed to the international community to intervene and take notice of what it described as ongoing human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan. In its statement, JSFM urged global bodies, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to investigate the alleged disappearances and pressure Pakistan to ensure the safe recovery of missing activists.

The group further called on lawmakers in the United Kingdom Parliament and the Government of the United Kingdom to raise the issue internationally.

JSFM said enforced disappearances constitute a grave violation of international law and fundamental human rights. It stated that continued silence from the international community could cause menace and deepen the climate of fear faced by political activists in Sindh and Balochistan. (ANI)

