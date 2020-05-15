COVID-19: Nashik Count Reaches 775 as 17 Test Positive

Nashik, May 15 (PTI) Seventeen people in Maharashtra's Nashik district, including nine from hotspot Malegaon, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, health officials said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the district now stands at 775, of which 602 are from Malegaon, 45 from Nashik city, 98 from the talukas and 30 from outside areas, they said.

The number of people who have died from the infection so far was 33, while the discharge count stood at 534, which includes 428 from Malegaon, an official said.

