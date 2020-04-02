COVID-19: Over 1,300 People Booked for Curfew Violations

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) The Mumbai Police has registered 709 offences against as many as 1,364 people for violating prohibitory orders during the coronavirus lockdown in the last 13 days, an official said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government has invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the state is under lockdown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police have registered around 709 offences against 1,364 people under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code since March 20, the official said.

Of the 1,364 accused, 1,100 were arrested and later released on bail, while 166 were allowed to go after being served notices to appear before court as and when required, he said.

At least 98 accused were still at large, he added.

The police have also penalised drivers of 269 vehicles, which were being plied during the lockdown, the official said.

