COVID-19 Sample Collection Kiosk Set Up in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) A COVID-19 sample collection kiosk has been set up at Gandhi Nagar government hospital here to ramp up testing for the deadly virus, an official said on Wednesday.

The COVID WISK (Walk-in Sample Collection Kiosk), probably the first such facility in Jammu and Kashmir, will also ensure the safety of health workers while collecting samples for coronavirus testing, he said.

The J&K Industries limited in association with Health and Medical Education department launched the COVID WISK, the official said.

The sample collection kiosk was made according to the prescribed guidelines after inspection and approval by a team of senior officials of the Health and Medical Education department, he said.

The J-K administration has received instruction to set up such kiosks at all the places identified by the Health Department within the shortest period of time to give an impetus to coronavirus testing, the official added.

