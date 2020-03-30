COVID-19: Textile Store Owner in Madurai Distributes 8,000 Cotton Masks to Poor People, Cop

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): An owner of a textile store in Madurai has manufactured and distributed 8,000 cotton masks to the poor people, policemen, corporation and health workers amid coronavirus outbreak.A man named Satishkumar, who is the owner of the store located in Madurai's Nadaraj Nagar has made the mask with the cotton raw materials but he is requesting people to give him some cotton cloths to continue making masks."I request people to donate me cotton clothes so that I can continue making masks," he told ANI.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

