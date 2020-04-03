COVID-9 Toll Rises to 9 in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI): The toll due to coronavirus rose to nine with positive cases also increasing to 95 in Gujarat on Friday.The state's Health Department said: "Death due to coronavirus rises to nine, and positive cases also increase to 95. While one person is on the ventilator, 10 others have been discharged from the hospital.""Maximum 38 cases have been reported in Ahmedabad followed by Surat at 12," added the Health Department. (ANI)

