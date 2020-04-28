CRPF Man Dies Due to COVID-19 in Delhi in First Such Case in Paramilitary Forces

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection, officials said.

This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus.

"The personnel died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. He was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi," a senior official said.

At least 23 other personnel of this battalion have been admitted with coronavirus after they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp.

There have been a few positive cases in other CAPFs like the BSF and CISF.

The CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and it is designated as the lead internal security force apart from the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist duties in the Kashmir valley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)