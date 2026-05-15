Cuba Says CIA Director John Ratcliffe Met with Officials in Havana as Tensions Remain High

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban government said Thursday that CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with counterparts from the Ministry of the Interior during a high-level visit to the island. According to official reports, the meeting served as a platform for Cuba to present evidence asserting that the nation poses no threat to U.S. national security.

An official statement noted that the meeeting "took place Thursday, May 14, against a backdrop of complex bilateral relations.” The meeting was reportedly held to foster political dialogue between the two long-strained adversaries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 02:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).