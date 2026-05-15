Cuba Says CIA Director John Ratcliffe Met with Officials in Havana as Tensions Remain High
The Cuban government says CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with officials from the Ministry of the Interior during a high-level visit to the island
HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban government said Thursday that CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with counterparts from the Ministry of the Interior during a high-level visit to the island. According to official reports, the meeting served as a platform for Cuba to present evidence asserting that the nation poses no threat to U.S. national security.
An official statement noted that the meeeting "took place Thursday, May 14, against a backdrop of complex bilateral relations.” The meeting was reportedly held to foster political dialogue between the two long-strained adversaries.
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 02:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).