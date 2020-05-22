Cyclone Amphan: IAF Continues to Be in High State of Preparedness for Relief Operations

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to be on a high state of preparedness for undertaking relief operations in the eastern parts of the country in the wake of cyclone Amphan.A total of 56 heavy and medium Lift assets comprising of 25 fixed-wing aircraft and 31 helicopters were earmarked by the IAF, an official release said."The aircraft/helicopters were modified with required equipment for undertaking relief operations and are on standby with crew for a quick deployment at various IAF bases. The Crisis Management Cell activated at Air HQ is actively coordinating with the civil administration and the NDRF teams," it said. Two C-130 aircraft airlifted four NDRF teams, two each from Pune and Arakkonam for Kolkata on May 21.Along with these teams, 8.6 tonnes of heavy equipment/machinery required to undertake relief operations by NDRF was also airlifted. (ANI)

