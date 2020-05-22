Cyclone Amphan: IAF Readies 25 Aircraft, 31 Choppers for Relief Operations

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Indian Air Force has readied 25 aircraft and 31 choppers for relief operations in areas affected by Cyclone Amphan, the IAF said Friday.

"The aircraft/helicopters were modified with required equipment for undertaking relief operations and are on standby with crew for a quick deployment at various IAF bases," it said in a statement.

Amphan, the strongest storm to hit India's eastern region since Cyclone Sidr killed nearly 3,500 people in 2007, made a landfall on Wednesday evening in the Sunderbans in West Bengal.

It has caused widespread damage to infrastructure in Odisha and Bengal.

"The Indian Air Force continues to be in a high state of preparedness for undertaking relief operations in the eastern parts of the country. A total of 56 Heavy and Medium Lift assets consisting of 25 fixed-wing aircraft and 31 helicopters were earmarked by the IAF," the IAF added.

Seven districts of West Bengal badly hit by the cyclone are South 24 Paraganas, North 24 Paraganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata, with damage also reported in the district of Birbhum.

